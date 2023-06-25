Home » Usa, in Michigan shooting during a street party: 2 dead and 15 injured
Usa, in Michigan shooting during a street party: 2 dead and 15 injured

Two people were killed and 15 injured in a shooting that occurred in Saginaw, Michigan during a large street party. CNN reports it citing the police.

The party had been promoted on social media without authorization, and officers had dispersed the crowd “several times to different locations” prior to the event, Michigan police said in a news release. They were about to carry out new interventions when several 911 calls came in reporting gunshots in the crowd.

“Several people were hit, while others fled, still others were injured by fleeing vehicles.” According to the statement, at least five weapons of different calibers were used and no suspects are in custody.

“Fifteen people were injured by gunfire or were hit by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, died.” Investigations are still ongoing.

