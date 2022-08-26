Listen to the audio version of the article

Spanking is back in fashion for the next school year in classrooms in a small town in southwestern Missouri, where the district will allow corporal punishment for any undisciplined student when parents give their approval. In the small town of Cassville, trustees this week briefed families about the new policy in an open meeting and handed out consent forms for them to sign, according to a parent who attended the meeting. Corporal punishment was a widely accepted means of maintaining discipline in US schools during the 19th and early 20th centuries, but the practice has fallen into disuse in recent decades.

Corporal punishment allowed in 19 US states

In 1977 the US Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment in schools was constitutional, giving states the right to decide for themselves. Since then, many states have banned this practice. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 19 US states still allow it, most of them in the South. Richard Wexler, executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform , said he was surprised by Cassville’s decision. “The trend in America has been the opposite: schools are dropping the program altogether,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve heard of someone adopting it.”

Practice to be used in “extreme cases”

The Cassville school district, which serves 1,900 students, formally adopted the policy in June, according to its website. The document says corporal punishment will be considered “only when all other alternative means of discipline have failed.” However, they must be administered without “possibility of injury or physical damage”. The website does not specify the preferred form of corporal punishment, but only says that “it is not allowed to hit a student on the head or face”.

No comment from educational institutions

According to Wexler, “it is an absolutely terrible practice. There is no need for a teacher or administrator to physically hit or attack a child, ”he said. “It does not punish, but traumatizes.” The agencies were unable to speak to Merlyn Johnson, superintendent of the Cassville School District. School board members declined to comment or were not reachable. Many boroughs, however, don’t seem frightened by the school spanking option: “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”