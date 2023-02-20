Bullets of artillery incandescent heat, production rising and a plant running 24/7 to send more and more weapons to the Ukrainian front. Cnn did a service in the factory Scranton Army Ammunition Plantin Pennsylvania, which “churns out about 11,000 artillery shells a month”. A quantity that the Ukrainian army runs out within a few days. The plant – which is among the largest producers of artillery in the United States United States – it is found at Scrantonthe city where the American president was born Joe Bidenand in recent months the work has increased exponentially to meet the demand for armaments from Kiev“fueled by millions of dollars in new defense spending by the Pentagon“. The factory “is investing in new machinery ad high technology, hiring a few dozen more workers and will eventually move to a constant 24/7 production schedule.” The progressively increasing pace of production is motivated by the urgency of military supplies to Ukraine, a point raised several times in recent weeks by the NATO secretary Jens Stoltenbergwho called on allies to increase the war production and raised the alarm about the lack of ammunition.

The US Army is planning a 500% increase in 155mm artillery shell production, from 15,000 a month to 70,000. It will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for the US to reach this “max” production rate. — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) February 17, 2023

“The United States and their allies – he writes again Cnn – have already sent almost 50 billion dollars in aid and equipment to the Ukrainian army over the past year. To continue like this and to restore their own stocksil Pentagon is rearming rapidly, with the largest increase in recent decades in the ammunition production and employing branches of the US defense industry at full capacity, even though America is not technically at war.” So far the Pentagon “it has allocated about 3 billion dollars to buy munitions abroad from allies and to increase domestic production”. A sum that, at least in part, “will be used to produce what has become a staple of the war: 155mm artillery shells”. The army’s plans include “a 500% increase in the production of artillery shells”, which will go “from 15,000 to 70,000 per month”. A quantity that for the most part will be supplied by the plant Scranton.

But there is not only this factory to massively push the American war industry, in particular that of ammunition. “An establishment of the Lockheed Martin a Camden – reads again on the website of the American broadcaster -, in Arkansasis producing a series of roots e missiles, including those used by the missile system Patriot of the army, all of which are in high demand in the Ukraine“. And according to the Army Purchasing and Logistics Manager Doug Bushthe Defence is developing “a new plant a Garlandin Texasto manufacture artillery shells, while an existing plant is being expanded to Middletown, Iowa, which loads, packs, and assembles 155-millimeter shells.” Second Bushit will take “12 to 18 months for the United States reach their “maximum” production rate of 70,000 artillery shells per month”. The timing? Within a year, although hopefully that the war is already overthe production will be able to have much higher rhythms than now.