The US economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.9% between April and June, the second consecutive negative growth and a new, strong sign of recession looming if it has not yet arrived.

The data, if they do not know revisions, show at least a “technical recession”. And, according to the annals, the only case of six months of retreating GDP that turned into recession dates back to 1947.

Nightmare recession

The official arbiter of the big “R” will now be the National Bureau of Economic Research, whose judgment is expected only in months. To sanction it, the Nber takes into account a range of barometers that go beyond GDP, starting with the occupation, and that show a widespread and profound crisis. It would be the second for the United States in just two years. The economy, already recovering from a contraction of 1.6%, in the last quarter did worse than the average forecasts, which assumed it would succeed in achieving a minimum growth of 0. 3 percent. “The party is over,” summed up S&P Global.

Recent economic activity has been affected by declines in company inventories, which subtracted two points from the trend in GDP. There are also residential real estate investments, which fell by 14%, and cuts in public spending. Consumer spending, more than two-thirds of output, slowed sharply to 1%, with Americans suffering from inflation in the full quarter by 8.6%.

Personal income, net of the high cost of living, fell by 0.5 percent. President Joe Biden has made the best of a bad situation, denying that the country is heading for a dangerous crisis. “It is no surprise that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve steps in to fight inflation,” he said. But even in the face of historical global challenges we are on the right path and we will overcome this transition phase stronger and safer ». It is necessary to look beyond the dry figure on GDP: “there is no substantial economic slowdown or job losses”. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however highlighting that there are “numerous risks on the horizon, many of them global”.

The Fed squeeze

The Fed launched its most aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s, backed by two 75bp rate moves in June and July, although it indicated it could now curb any hikes in anticipation of their fully felt. effects. Analysts anticipate perhaps another 50 points in September and 25 in November and December. Central Bank chairman Jerome Powell himself admitted, however, that avoiding rising unemployment and recession will be difficult.