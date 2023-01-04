Home World Usa: Japanese premier Kishida on January 13 at the White House
Usa: Japanese premier Kishida on January 13 at the White House

Usa: Japanese premier Kishida on January 13 at the White House

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be received by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House on January 13th.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House on Friday, January 13 to further deepen the ties between our governments, our economies and our people,” a White House statement read. who announced the visit.

The same source adds that “The two leaders will also discuss security issues in North Korea, Ukraine and China“.

