USA, Kenneth Smith’s execution scheduled: he will be the first executed with nitrogen hypoxia. UN experts: “Painful and humiliating death”

In the end, as feared, it will be executed through nitrogen hypoxiaa brutal method and never experienced before now on humans, also unused for killing animals due to its atrocities. This is the future that next January 25th will wait Kenneth Smitha 58-year-old US citizen definitively convicted of a homocide dating back to 1988, towards which, the governor of the state of Alabama Kay Ivey (Republican), so far, has not had any kind of afterthought while possessing the powers to prevent man from meeting the fate that awaits him by granting him the grazia.

On the matter, following several complaints of lawyer associations and organizations for the human rights local human rights experts also spoke United Nations with a joint statement released on Wednesday 3 January in which the government was asked directly United Statesand to the state ofAlabama in particular, of stop the execution scheduled because it is experimental and in full swing violation both of international ban on torture than that of medical and scientific experimentation on humans.

As reported by Guardianobservers say they are “concerned that nitrogen hypoxia could cause a painful and humiliating death” for the condemned man, also underlining that the technique is not never been used before and there is no scientific evidence that can confirm that Smith will not suffer unprecedented and illegal levels of suffering according to the rules of international law.

Other relevant personalities within the United Nations also joined the appeal, such as the special rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwardsthe expert on the right to physical and mental health, Come to Mofong and the expert on judicial independence, Margaret Satterthwaite but to date, the only concession that has been officially made to Smith by the prison administration is that of being able to be “touched” by Reverendo Jeff Hoodpsychological companion of the condemned, in the phases that precede and follow the death with a pre-established spiritual plan.

It is not the first time that execution procedures have been opened for the man. In fact, on November 17, 2022, Smith suffered a first attempt lethal injectionthe method traditionally used for all condemned men, but on that occasion there were several technical complications relating to the insertion of the needle which prevented its completion and therefore kept Smith alive. For this reason, the prison administration later came to consider nitrogen hypoxia as a possible method of execution of the man and now seems completely intent on not going back and completing what was planned.

On Thursday 25 January, Kenneth Smith will therefore be able to become the first death row inmate to have one tied to his face mask that transmits pure nitrogenwhich will progressively cause him a total deprivation of oxygen causing him a death for suffocation with symptoms of enormous suffering such as hyperventilation e fame d’aria. Before the death penalty, he was under a prison sentence.life sentence without parole for the murder of the 45-year-old Elizabeth Dorlene Sennethcompleted at the age of 23 on commission and together with an accomplice, in favor of which at the end of the trial 11 out of 12 jurors voted. But this outcome was later transformed by a judge into capital punishment thanks to an old rule now no longer in force, a decision that could enter the history of fatal executions at the hands of the state.

Share this: Facebook

X

