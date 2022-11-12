Home World Usa, killed pregnant woman to take fetus: sentenced to death
World

Usa, killed pregnant woman to take fetus: sentenced to death

by admin
Usa, killed pregnant woman to take fetus: sentenced to death

A chilling story, which one of Taylor Parker, 29-year-old Texan. The woman was sentenced to death for killing a pregnant acquaintance for take her fetus.
For months the girl had been telling her boyfriend and his relatives that she was expecting, showing a fake silicone belly. In fact, she had undergone a hysterectomy and could not have children.
On October 9, 2020, Parker went to the home of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old pregnant acquaintance. And she had stabbed her over 100 times. After taking the premature baby from the victim’s belly, the woman left by car and, shortly after, stopped by the police.
Taylor Parker was tried in the town of New Boston, east of Dallas.

See also  Quirinale, the showdown in the Five Star Movement: "For the great voters it was Mattarella bis from the beginning"

You may also like

Former Speaker Gingrich: The House of Representatives will...

Midterm elections, Democrats win in Arizona: parity in...

Biden: China curbs North Korea’s worst trends

Cop27, Biden apologizes for the Trump era. But...

Kherson returns to Ukraine, the arrival of Kiev...

“The withdrawal from Kherson is not a humiliation.”...

Experts analyze the root cause of shopping addiction...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

11/10 US Pandemic Update: Attention Parents!Infants hospitalized with...

Usa: Trump will launch his candidacy for 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy