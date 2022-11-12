A chilling story, which one of Taylor Parker, 29-year-old Texan. The woman was sentenced to death for killing a pregnant acquaintance for take her fetus.

For months the girl had been telling her boyfriend and his relatives that she was expecting, showing a fake silicone belly. In fact, she had undergone a hysterectomy and could not have children.

On October 9, 2020, Parker went to the home of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old pregnant acquaintance. And she had stabbed her over 100 times. After taking the premature baby from the victim’s belly, the woman left by car and, shortly after, stopped by the police.

Taylor Parker was tried in the town of New Boston, east of Dallas.