WASHINGTON Life in prison: this is the unanimous verdict of the jury for Nikolas Cruz, the young man accused of the shooting in 2018 in the school in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people (14 students and 3 teachers) died.

It is one of the bloodiest school shootings in US history.

Cruz was present in the courtroom with the relatives of the victims and listened to the reading of the device with his head down, without particular emotions. She was 19 when she committed the massacre. He then he fled and walked off mingling with other runaway students but was arrested an hour later. In the trial he pleaded guilty and asked for life imprisonment.

