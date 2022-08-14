WASHINGTON. A man crashed his burning car into a Capitol Hill gate, started shooting, and then committed suicide. He brings it back Fox news.

No one would be injured in the crash of a burning car into the gate of the United States government headquarters. He brings it back Pbs news pointing out that the incident took place in the night.

Confirmation of the police

Capitol Hill police confirmed that a man crashed into the Congress gate at 4am local time today (10am in Italy). “As the man was getting out of the car, it caught fire,” Capitol Hill police explained in a statement adding that “the man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.”

«When our agents heard the sound of the shots – it is being reconstructed -, they immediately answered and were approaching the man when the latter turned the weapon against himself. No one else was injured. ‘ At the moment, “it does not appear that the man had targeted any members of Congress, closed for the summer break,” he adds.

No exchanges in focus with the agents

“Our investigators are looking into the man’s past. The Washington Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death, ”the statement concludes. Therefore, it does not seem that there was an exchange of fire with the agents who intervened on the spot after hearing the sound of the shots.

The previous one a year ago: two policemen died in addition to the bomber

Also in April last year a car crashed into the Capitol Hill gate, as it happened at 4 today. In that case, the attacker, 25-year-old Indiana Noah Green, got out of the vehicle and stabbed two policemen, killing one. Then he himself was killed by the police.