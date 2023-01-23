Listen to the audio version of the article

A 72-year-old Asian man shot up a Chinese New Year party at a California nightclub, killing five men and five women in their 50s and 60s. Ten more injured. Hunted by the police, the man then committed suicide. US President Joe Biden speaks of a “senseless attack” and asks for flags to be flown at half-mast in all US public buildings. The Chinese New Year party turned into the worst nightmare in Monterey Park, in a ballroom, from which the assailant moved to another room where he was disarmed by customers and then fled aboard a van in which he committed suicide after being stopped by the police.

Yet another mass shooting in the United States turns out to be the bloodiest massacre since the tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last May. The horror in the town 13 kilometers from Los Angeles, where the majority of the population is of Asian origin, began shortly after 10pm on Saturday evening. The streets, festively decorated to welcome the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, were thronged with thousands of people when the bomber, Huu Can Tran, broke into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio armed with a “powerful assault rifle”. , according to some police sources, and started the massacre.

“All leads are open,” said the Los Angeles County Sheriff, Robert Luna, who spoke of “domestic violence” but did not rule out the hypothesis of “hate crime”, even if the origin of the killer might suggest another reason. In recent years, the Asian community in the United States has been the victim of several episodes of violence, the worst of which was on March 16, 2021, when eight people were killed, including six women, in three different massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.