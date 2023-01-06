Listen to the audio version of the article

Kevin McCarthy advances towards the election as speaker of the American House with a new Republican majority.

The patrol of ultra-conservative deputies that blocked his rise has abruptly thinned: the opponents have dropped from 21 to six.

McCarthy was rejected again in the twelfth and thirteenth consecutive ballots, a negative record since 1859. But he said he was confident in his success, which was considered a matter of time after the endless ballots.

To unlock the impasse, changing the vote of 15 intransigent deputies until then, were significant concessions to the more radical and populist wing of the US Conservative Party, close to Donald Trump.

Compromises erode the speaker’s powers: McCarthy will allow no-confidence votes against his House leadership asked by a single MP. He also promised the rebels a third of the seats in the influential Commission for Regulations, which in fact controls the legislative agenda by deciding on bills to be discussed in the plenary, the duration of the debate and the possibility of amendments.

Negotiations and repeated voting defeats have prompted critics to argue that McCarthy, even if elected, will remain a weak speaker, held hostage by extremist currents. January 6, marked in the White House by Democratic President Joe Biden, also marked the second anniversary of the tragic assault on Congress by armed Trump followers.