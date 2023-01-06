The American Chamber has closed the thirteenth vote for the election of the speaker, and closed as the twelfth. With nothing done. But the wind is changing. The official candidate of the Republicans for the post of speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, says he is sure he “has the votes”. He will be understood at 4 in the morning, Italian time, when the fourteenth vote will be held.

McCarthy gave up everything to get elected. And something, compared to yesterday’s 11 black smokes, is changing. Because according to CNN, Donald Trump is also coming into play: the former president is allegedly making phone calls to “rebel” Republican deputies to support Kevin McCarthy. A dozen of the 20 “rebels” who had so far voted against decided to support the Republican while another of the dissidents of the Grand Old Party, Matt Gaentz, accused him of serving the interests of lobbyists to the detriment of average Americans and maintained that he will not get «never» the votes needed to be elected speaker by announcing the candidacy of Trumpian Jim Jordan, while Lauren Boebert that of Kevin Hern.

The twelfth vote it saw McCarthy gain 14 votes, but it wasn’t enough. Still 5 votes to go. The Republican candidate believes it: he has given in to all the requests of the ultra-Trumpians as long as he gets their vote, reaches 218 votes and becomes the new speaker. It’s been 164 years since the speaker race lasted like this. McCarthy is also willing to subject his mandate to a future no-confidence motion. All choices that could guarantee his election as speaker, but that he should be elected will weaken his leadership.