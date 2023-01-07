Yet another flop for Kevin McCarthy in the election as speaker of the US House. On the 14th ballot, the Republican got only 216 votes, two short of the necessary threshold. To determine the further black smoke was once again Matt Gaetz, McCarthy’s great enemy, who at first seemed not to present himself, thus bringing down the quorum necessary for the election and leaving the way open to McCarty and who, on the contrary, declared himself ‘present’ at the last moment, but abstained from voting.

After McCarthy’s defeat, the Republican group tabled a motion to adjourn the proceedings to Monday. The motion is currently up for a vote.