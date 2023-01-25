SAN FRANCISCO. The giant of social media Meta announced that it will “end the suspension” of Facebook and Instagram accounts Donald Trump in the coming weeks, two years after the exclusion of the former American president following the assault on Capitol Hill.

“The public needs to be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” he said in a statement. Nick CleggMeta’s head of international affairs.

The tycoon’s comment was not long in coming: Facebook “which has lost billions since it ousted your favorite president, has just announced that it will reinstate my account”: the ban is something “that should never have happened to a president in office,” said the former president on Truth.