Home » Usa, Montana bans all use of TikTok. It is the first US state to decide on the total ban
World

Usa, Montana bans all use of TikTok. It is the first US state to decide on the total ban

by admin
Usa, Montana bans all use of TikTok. It is the first US state to decide on the total ban

Il Montana it is the first US state to officially ban it TikTok. Republican Governor, Greg Gianforte, signed a law prohibiting any use of the Chinese application TikTok. This is the strictest regulation among those already passed in about half of the states of the Union as well as by the federal government, which has prohibited government employees from using the app on devices used for work.

The House of Montana had already voted on the ban but the definitive go-ahead from the governor is missing.

Gianforte on his Twitter account motivated his decision with the need to “protect the private data and personal information of the citizens of Montana from the possibility that they are collected by the Chinese Communist Party”.

The law is set to be challenged in the courts and will become a test case for an eventual national ban on the Chinese app, considered by large sections of Congress to be a threat to national security. Even the FBI director called TikTok a threat.

See also  Dinamo Zagreb replaced coach Ante Čačić | Sports

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy