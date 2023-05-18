Usa, Montana bans all use of TikTok. It is the first US state to decide on the total ban

Il Montana it is the first US state to officially ban it TikTok. Republican Governor, Greg Gianforte, signed a law prohibiting any use of the Chinese application TikTok. This is the strictest regulation among those already passed in about half of the states of the Union as well as by the federal government, which has prohibited government employees from using the app on devices used for work.

The House of Montana had already voted on the ban but the definitive go-ahead from the governor is missing.

Gianforte on his Twitter account motivated his decision with the need to “protect the private data and personal information of the citizens of Montana from the possibility that they are collected by the Chinese Communist Party”.

TikTok is just one app tied to foreign adversaries. Today I directed the state’s Chief Information Officer to ban any application that provides personal information or data to foreign adversaries from the state network. pic.twitter.com/92Im6D9Jgx — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 17, 2023

The law is set to be challenged in the courts and will become a test case for an eventual national ban on the Chinese app, considered by large sections of Congress to be a threat to national security. Even the FBI director called TikTok a threat.