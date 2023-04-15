WASHINGTON. The Monata passed a law to ban TikTok. This is the first US state to ban the Chinese app. The ban on TikTok, accused by Montana lawmakers of being a “tool of the Chinese Communist Party”, passed with 54 votes in favor and 43 against. The state’s decision will be a test case for a possible nationwide ban on the app, a move that more and more congressmen and senators in Capito Hill are calling for.