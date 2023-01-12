On the ground, with one policeman pressing his elbow on his neck and another one hitting him with a stun gun for over 30 seconds. Thus died Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher and cousin of one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullorswas killed after police officers repeatedly hit him with a taser gun and kept him pinned to the ground following a car crash.

“They are trying to kill me like George Floyd,” the young man shouted at one point, according to what can be seen in the body-camera video released yesterday by the Los Angeles police. In the video, which dates back to January 3, several officers are seen holding Anderson on the ground: one putting his elbow on his neck, while another hit him with a taser for about 30 seconds and then again for another 5 seconds.

“My cousin asked for help and he didn’t get it, they killed him,” he said Guardian Cullors – no one deserves to die in panic and fear: my cousin feared for his life, spent the last 10 years watching a movement grow that challenges the killings of African Americans.

According to the reconstruction, Anderson had been involved in a car accident and when the police arrived they found him in the middle of the road asking for help. At this point the officer ordered him to go to the sidewalk and stand against the wall.

Anderson at first complied, but then became concerned by the aggressive attitude of the policeman and tried to flee. Once stopped, the agent ordered him to lie on his stomach, other agents arrived with the young man saying “help me, they are trying to kill me”. After being pinned down and tasered, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and died following hospitalization.

“He was a road accident, instead of treating him as a potential criminal they should have called an ambulance – Cullors denounces again – this type of killing and use of force will not cease unless we have courageous elected officials who challenge not only the police but politics as well.”

Statistics show that around 10% of police killings occur during traffic accident interventions. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Anderson had “erratic” behavior with officers and that, according to initial tests, he had traces of cannabis and cocaine in his blood.

“Keenan’s murder is absolutely horrific, the police are not talking about killing but about”death in custody”, but Keenan was killed with the taser, we know that the police caused his death, a small car accident should not lead to the death of an African American, unarmed and who had done nothing wrong,” was the reply by Melina Abdullah, another co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

On the death of Keenan Anderson an investigation has been launched of the Los Angeles police who will also ascertain the causes of two other deaths linked to the intervention of the agents in the city. Police Chief Michel Moore said on Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” by the deaths of three men in the space of two days.

In addition to Keenan Anderson, the 35-year-old’s death is being investigated Oscar Sanchez and the 45-year-old takar smith, involved in a shootout with the police force. Smith was fatally shot after he brandished a 10-inch butcher knife. The officers had already used a taser and pepper spray against him.

In Sanchez’s case, officers fired a total of six bullets at him, hitting him multiple times in the torso and legs, while another officer fired a single, less lethal shot. Police had initially received a report of a man throwing a metal object at a passing vehicle at around 5.30pm on 3 January.

The agents found Sanchez on the second floor landing of a house and ordered him, in Spanish and English, to go down the stairs. When police went upstairs after about 10 minutes of negotiations, Sanchez confronted them with an improvised stabbing weapon.