The man arrested in connection with the murder of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop David ‘Connell is the husband of the prelate’s housekeeper. Carlos Medina, 65, was arrested yesterday by investigators who are investigating the death of the 69-year-old bishop, found shot dead in his home on Saturday.

Read also

According to a police informant, Medina claimed that the bishop owed him money. “This bishop made a huge difference in our community, he was known as a man of peace serving those in need,” Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference where he broke the news of the arrest of Medina leading a car similar to the one that the surveillance cameras filmed in front of the bishop’s house before the murder.

Two weapons were found in the suspect’s house and are undergoing ballistics tests. Luna said Medina’s wife is cooperating with investigators.