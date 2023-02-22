Home World Usa, murder of Bishop O’Connell: housekeeper’s husband arrested
World

Usa, murder of Bishop O’Connell: housekeeper’s husband arrested

by admin
Usa, murder of Bishop O’Connell: housekeeper’s husband arrested

The man arrested in connection with the murder of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop David ‘Connell is the husband of the prelate’s housekeeper. Carlos Medina, 65, was arrested yesterday by investigators who are investigating the death of the 69-year-old bishop, found shot dead in his home on Saturday.

Read also

According to a police informant, Medina claimed that the bishop owed him money. “This bishop made a huge difference in our community, he was known as a man of peace serving those in need,” Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference where he broke the news of the arrest of Medina leading a car similar to the one that the surveillance cameras filmed in front of the bishop’s house before the murder.

Two weapons were found in the suspect’s house and are undergoing ballistics tests. Luna said Medina’s wife is cooperating with investigators.

See also  Dirty bomb: what it is and why it is different from the atomic bomb

You may also like

New earthquake in Syria, people flee to the...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 22 February 2023 | Vremenska...

«Russia helped Italy during the Covid»- Corriere TV

Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under...

In Japan, there is talk of raising the...

Footage of the submerged Valjevska Gračanica | Info

Ukraine, Meloni’s arrival in Kiev: the Prime Minister...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 22 February...

we wanted peace, but the West deceived us

People “boia” – world operation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy