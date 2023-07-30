Usa, new accusations against Trump: he ordered the cancellation of surveillance footage. Him: ridiculous

Listen to the audio version of the article

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s team has charged former US President Donald Trump with three more counts in the classified documents case, adding to the previous 37.

The Justice Department accused Trump of ordering its staff to delete security camera recordings and intentional retention of defense information. The tycoon would be responsible for “having asked others to alter, mutilate and delete evidence”.

The allegations against the staff. Trump: election interference

Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump mansion where more than 300 classified documents were found, faces a charge of altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing objects; a second charge of altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing any document, record, or other property; and another allegation that he made false statements and claims during a voluntary interview with federal investigators.

Usa, Trump to Biden: “Now we’re getting serious”

“This is election interference at the highest level. They are harassing my company, they are harassing my family, and most importantly, they are harassing me. The allegations are ridiculous. They know better than anyone,” Trump told Fox News. The former president assured that “this would not have happened” if the Republican politician had not been “ahead of President Joe Biden in numerous polls”.

New indictment for the Campidoglio events is coming

“I’m leading as a Republican candidate and I’m ahead in the general election, and that’s what you get. Our country is being abused by the Justice Department. Let’s hope the Republican Party does something about it,” Trump added. These new allegations come as the former president and his team of lawyers wait a new indictment for Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitolafter Smith sent the former president a letter last week informing him that he was being investigated in the case.