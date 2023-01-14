Other secret papers of Joe Biden have been found in his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The White House affirms it, emphasizing that these are five other documents. In communicating the new discovery, Biden’s lawyer, Robert Bauer, defends the work of the White House which is trying to find a balance between being transparent and respecting “the rules and limits necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation” . The new documents would have been found in recent days, shortly after the announcement of the papers found in Biden’s garage in Delaware.

The new pages came to light after the same White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, had declared that the searches were concluded. Again everything was handed over to the authorities. The umpteenth discovery came a few days after the Justice Department’s decision to appoint a super prosecutor, Robert Hur, with the task of shedding light on the Obama-Biden administration documents discovered at various times. The first discovery dates back to November 2, when the lawyers of the current US president had discovered files stored in an old office in Washington, occupied by Biden between 2017 and 2019.