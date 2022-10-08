The Biden administration has announced new limits on the sale of semiconductors to China, in an attempt to curb Beijing’s ability to access key technologies for the production of next-generation computers or remote-controlled weapons.

Economist Shiller: “Risks for all, Taipei is the source of the world’s chips” by Eugenio Occorsio

04 August 2022



The new chip restrictions package, developed by the Department of Commerce, aims above all to slow the progress of Chinese military programs, which use supercomputers to simulate the effects of nuclear explosions or to develop supersonic weapons and electronic surveillance systems. dissidents and ethnic and religious minorities.

“China will invade us”: And to defend itself Taiwan prepares the “porcupine” by Gianni Vernetti

25 August 2022



The rules, some of which take effect immediately, are based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to tool makers, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, and requiring them to stop shipments to factories. wholly Chinese-owned who produce advanced chips. The series of measures could represent the biggest shift in the United States towards Chinese technology since the 1990s. If effective, they could set China‘s chip manufacturing industry back years, forcing American and foreign companies using American technology to cut support for some of China‘s major factories.