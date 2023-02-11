Home World USA, new suspicious aircraft object sighted in Canada. Trudeau: “Shot Down by US and Canadian Air Force”
World

by admin
WASHINGTON. New suspicious sighting in North American skies: The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) has announced that it is monitoring “a high-altitude aerial object” over northern Canada and that military aircraft are currently operating in the area from Alaska and Canada.

It is unclear what object it is or whether it is related to last week’s Chinese spy balloon or another unidentified object that shot down over Alaska on Friday. “The unidentified aerial object over Canada was shot down by US and Canadian aviation,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

