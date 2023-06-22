Home » USA, Ohio two-year-old boy shoots and kills his pregnant mother
In Ohio, a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother in the back using a loaded pistol with no safety catch. The woman, 8 months pregnant, called 911, an emergency number, explaining what had happened.

The call by Norwalk resident Laura Ilg, 31, was told by Superintendent David Smith to local media at a dedicated press conference. She “she explained that she was 33 weeks pregnant and that her 2-year-old son had accidentally shot her in the back with a gun.” Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the young mother died in hospital and it was not even possible to save the baby she was carrying.

The woman, still conscious when help arrived, explained that her son had managed to enter the parents’ bedroom, usually locked, while she was doing the laundry, and had started playing with the gun. Police also found another 9mm pistol on the bedside table and two other loaded firearms. According to local media, the husband of the victim, who was absent at the time of the tragedy, told the police that the weapons belonged to him.

It is the latest in a long series of tragedies that are bloodying the United States, a country that has 400 million firearms for about 330 million inhabitants. According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 40% of American families own firearms and a good proportion of these have children. Fewer than half of these families store their guns safely, according to a Johns Hopkins University study

