Tensions between the EU and the US over theInflation reduction act (Ira): the 369 billion dollar maxi-package launched by the US administration to subsidize the ecological conversion of its industry and reduce dependence on technologies green of China.

The latest chapter in the dispute opened with the admission of EU companies to the Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit, a tax credit that can be applied to the purchase of low-emission vehicles in the USA. The executive welcomed the measure, praising it as proof of the “constructive commitment” of dialogue between Brussels and Washington on US subsidies. But the entire IRA structure still worries the EU leaders, because it would contain “discriminatory” provisions for EU companies, violating international trade laws and benefiting only the American supply chain.

Brussels’ doubts about tax credit

The US administration has also extended access to the Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit to European companies, a facility that guarantees a tax credit of up to 40 thousand US dollars to companies or organizations that invest in the purchase of “clean” vehicles. In a note released on December 29, the Commission acknowledges that the opening up of the US allows EU companies to take advantage of credit without changing their production model, a solution favorable to both sides of the Atlantic. But he reiterates that the rest of the climate package still contains “discriminatory” measures against European companies, excluding them from the benefits announced on paper.

On the one hand, the credit applies only to commercial vehicles, cutting off the private car market. On the other hand, those same private cars should be produced in the US, with components procured again on the US market or among the “partner countries” of the White House. It is not clear whether the EU falls into the category, one of the questions on the table task force between Washington and Brussels to mitigate the distortive effects of IRA. The “discrimination” against EU products, writes the Commission, “breaks international trade law and unjustly penalizes European companies on the US market – reads the Commission note – It reduces the choices available to US consumers and, ultimately , also the climate effectiveness of these green subsidies”.

Brussels asks the US to remove all provisions that penalize the EU economy and to ensure that European companies are not treated “less favorably” than their American counterparts, avoiding the risk of “adverse effects” on EU production and competition. The Commission, explains an EU spokesman, believes that discrimination against EU companies “make it much more difficult and expensive to contribute to the electrification of vehicles in the US”, as well as hinder “competition, reducing the choice of US consumers when buying electric cars and raising prices. This clearly goes against the green objectives of the proposed measures.”