The blizzard lasted 37 hours, from the Buffalo area of ​​the Great Lakes to New York. But the frost, with temperatures down to -40 degrees, hit all of North America, from Canada almost to the border with Mexico. Started on Friday, the Christmas storm will only melt from today. In all, 11,000 flights were canceled in the US and 1.7 million homes were left without electricity. To look for heated shelters or even just to charge their phones, many people did what was absolutely forbidden by the authorities: they got into their cars.

Stuck in the snow

This is where most of the storm’s 50 victims lost their lives. The cars soon stalled. They went off the road. They were buried in snow, with temperatures capable of causing frostbite symptoms after 10 minutes outdoors. The occupants called for help, but firefighters, ambulances and snow blowers were in turn surrounded by snow. The governor of the state of New York Kathy Hochul he admitted at one point that not a single fire truck remained operational during the storm.



“Some were found in cars, some outside, buried by snow,” he says referring to the dead Mark Poloncarz, in charge of Erie County, south of the Great Lakes, where the Christmas storm hit hardest and half the victims were concentrated. “Some have been stuck in the car for two days.” As more shoveling continues, Poloncarz predicts, the budget will rise. “It looks like a war zone,” says Hochul, referring to the northwestern part of New York state, the one closest to the Great Lakes, which have loaded the very violent cold currents from the Arctic with moisture.

The heat at the North Pole

“The origin of this storm is actually a heat anomaly at the North Pole,” he explains Julius Betti, meteorologist and climatologist of the Cnr, of the Lamma Consortium of Florence and of Ampro (Professional Meteorological Association). “It was really a powerful anticyclone, i.e. a situation of good weather, over the Arctic that caused this storm, exceptional in intensity, but which will not last long and will leave the field in the next few days at temperatures even 40 degrees higher than today”. From -20 it will return to +20. Because? “Anticyclones in the Arctic by their nature cause frosty air to escape southwards,” Betti continues. «In Europe we notice it less, because we are surrounded by the warm Atlantic and Mediterranean, and various mountain ranges shelter us from the northern winds. But for North America they are recurring situations».



This year, the Christmas storm was particularly intense: Buffalo hadn’t remembered a similar snowfall since 1977. It is impossible to attribute the Christmas storm to the climate crisis with certainty «but already today the climate will return warmer in North America and the winter will continue to be milder than normal,” predicts the meteorologist. 2022 is heading to rank as one of the hottest years on record despite a —59 in Elk Park, Montana, as of Thursday dawn. The same day in Florida City the thermometer showed 27 degrees.