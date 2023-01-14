Listen to the audio version of the article

More secret papers by Joe Biden they were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The affirms it White Houseemphasizing that these are five other documents.

In communicating the new discovery, Biden’s lawyer, Robert Bauer, defends the work of the White House which is trying to find a balance between being transparent and respecting “the rules and limits necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation” . The new documents would have been found in recent days, shortly after the announcement of the papers found in Biden’s garage in Delaware.

Earlier this fall, ten classified documents, some of them top-secret, relating to Biden’s years as Vice President were found in his private offices at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as a special prosecutor in charge of the investigation