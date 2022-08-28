Home World USA, our warships have crossed the Taiwan Strait
USA, our warships have crossed the Taiwan Strait

This was announced by the United States Navy: it is the first time this has happened since the beginning of Chinese military maneuvers

Two American warships passed through the Taiwan Strait. The United States Navy announced it today: it is the first time that this has happened since the unprecedented military maneuvers that China has conducted near the island. This passage “demonstrates the commitment of the United States to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” specifies a US Navy press release.

