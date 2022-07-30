Home World USA, over 20 victims in Kentucky floods: the tragic toll is destined to grow. Even children died, thousands of citizens without light
World

USA, over 20 victims in Kentucky floods: the tragic toll is destined to grow. Even children died, thousands of citizens without light

by admin
USA, over 20 victims in Kentucky floods: the tragic toll is destined to grow. Even children died, thousands of citizens without light

WASHINGTON. At least 25 people, including six children, have died from the floods caused by violent rains that hit Kentucky since Wednesday. This was announced by the governor of the state, Andy Beshear. According to the governor, the toll could further worsen in the next few hours, while search and rescue operations continue.

United States President Joe Biden has proclaimed a state of disaster in 13 counties, freeing up federal funds for local authorities and some non-profit organizations. About 20,000 people have been left without electricity in the affected area of ​​eastern Kentucky, at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains.

See also  At the sensitive moment of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the cargo plane from China to Russia returned due to failure | Russia invaded Ukraine | Sichuan Airlines 3U3839 | Chongqing-Moscow cargo flight

You may also like

Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international...

So Russia’s control of gas pipelines is key...

Ukraine, Russian bombs on school in Kharkiv

Monkeypox, New York declares a state of emergency

U.S. and Russian foreign ministers discuss prisoner exchange,...

Brazil reports first death outside Africa in monkeypox...

First monkeypox deaths in Brazil and Spain –...

Hungary, the black book method. Thus Orbán, the...

Spain reports first European death from monkeypox outbreak...

Infection surge experts predict peak of new crown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy