US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit various Asian countries including Singapore and Japan on her trip to the region, but will not make a stopover in Taiwan, according to a statement from her office that skipped any mention of a possible visit to the region. island claimed by China.

Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation that will also visit Malaysia and South Korea. The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, the president’s office said.

The Chinese reaction

Reports that his trip included a stop in Taiwan sparked a furious reaction in China, which views the autonomous island as part of its territory. Beijing has warned that there will be consequences in the event of Pelosi’s visits, including a defense ministry statement implying that China could use military force in response to what it considers an unacceptable provocation.

China held military exercises in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

Bloomberg news agency reported last week that Pelosi will also stop in Indonesia, which will host the G20 summit in November, although the speaker’s office does not mention the stop in the big Asian country.