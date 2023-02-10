A US Air Force F-22 fighter jet shot down today a unidentified object flying at high altitudes north of Alaska. The White House said so. It is the second shooting after that of the Chinese “spy balloon” which had crossed the United States, after arriving from Canada, and had been hit by a jet once it arrived over the Atlantic. The operation was a “success”, declared the president of the United States Joe Biden.

National Security Council spokesman for the White House, John Kirbystressed that it was not clear what the “aircraft” had to do and did not provide details on the type, but explained that it was shot down because, flying at more than twelve thousand meters of altitude, it could represent a threat to commercial aircraft.

“President Biden ordered the object to be shot down,” Kirby added. The object was much smaller than the spy balloon intercepted last week and shot down Saturday off South Carolina. “It was the size – he explained – of a small car. We don’t know who it belonged to, whether it was owned by the state or a corporation. We don’t know what the goals were.”

According to the pilot of the fighter who hit him, there was no one on board. The shooting down, the Pentagon added, took place at 1:45 pm Washington time (7:45 pm in Italy). The accident threatens to aggravate the tensions between the US and Chinaalso because it emerged today that the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinhad tried in vain to get in touch with his Chinese counterpart last week, after the shooting down of the “spy balloon”.

Chinese Defense Minister, Wei Fenghehe had refused to answer, letting the emergency phone ring. After the spy balloon case, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkhad canceled what was his imminent visit to Beijing and which would have seen him engaged in a series of meetings, including one with the Chinese president Xi Jinping. While in the case of the first sighting, the “balloon” had been monitored for days, along its route which took it from Montana to South Carolina, in this case between the moment it was intercepted, yesterday, and the order to hit him, it’s been less than 24 hours.

Michael Mulroy, a former representative of the Pentagon, approved Biden’s decision to take action, “because hitting the object over Alaska was without risk”. “If another Chinese spy balloon turns out – he added – this would indicate that China is either incompetent in managing these platforms or is deliberately provoking the United States”.