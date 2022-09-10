Home World Usa, Phoenix media: shots in a high school, a shooting was feared. The police: “False alarm”
World

Usa, Phoenix media: shots in a high school, a shooting was feared. The police: “False alarm”

by admin
Usa, Phoenix media: shots in a high school, a shooting was feared. The police: “False alarm”

NEW YORK. Moments of fear in a high school in Phoenix, Arizona, put in a state of emergency for a few minutes after a series of shots exploded inside. Local media talked about a possible shooting. The first images that landed on the net showed students running scared from school and someone yelling, “He’s got a weapon.” But Phoenix police said shortly after that they searched all the classrooms and halls of Central High in the city and found no evidence that there was a shooting. All the students returned to school as soon as the alarm went off. The “Xavier College Preparatory”, the “Brophy College Preparatory” and the “Phoenix Coding Academy” nearby were also closed for a few minutes as a precaution.

See also  Draghi: "War crimes must be punished"

You may also like

From the City or the suburbs, London lines...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war today 10...

The latest news on the epidemic in Zhejiang:...

Lights and shadows of Balmoral, the castle loved...

USA: New York State declares polio emergency

Back to school, looking for happiness

USA: polio in New York declared a state...

Patrick Zaki: “I will continue to work on...

King Charles, the first speech: red eyes and...

Russia-Ukraine Situation Progress: Ukrainian President Holds Talks with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy