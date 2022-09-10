NEW YORK. Moments of fear in a high school in Phoenix, Arizona, put in a state of emergency for a few minutes after a series of shots exploded inside. Local media talked about a possible shooting. The first images that landed on the net showed students running scared from school and someone yelling, “He’s got a weapon.” But Phoenix police said shortly after that they searched all the classrooms and halls of Central High in the city and found no evidence that there was a shooting. All the students returned to school as soon as the alarm went off. The “Xavier College Preparatory”, the “Brophy College Preparatory” and the “Phoenix Coding Academy” nearby were also closed for a few minutes as a precaution.