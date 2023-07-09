Usa: Pregnant African-American woman thrown to the ground by a policeman

Nerillia Laurent is in her sixth month of pregnancy. She is forcibly pulled out of a car, knocked to the ground and handcuffed. The latest episode that triggers protests from the black community over the violence of white police officers is witnessed by a dramatic video of more than three minutes, taken by a policeman’s body cam. It dates back to May 22, but the story sparked controversy a few days ago when the policeman, Matthew McNichol, was allowed to get away with resigning without prosecution.

The facts

He and another agent had intervened at Boca Raton, after a witness witnessed a violent argument in a car. The woman and another person, along with small children, were stopped inside a black SUV, parked on the side of the road. The two policemen asked the adults to show documents and licenses, but the woman replied that it was her right to stay in the car. The argument begins, she yells “don’t touch me”, the agent threatens to arrest both because “they were arguing in her city”. And the woman warns him that she is six months pregnant: “If you arrest me now – you can hear it in the video – that I’m pregnant, you will be charged”. The policeman grabs the woman’s left arm, throws her to the ground, belly down, and handcuffs her. While the children in the car were crying, the woman screamed: “I’m pregnant!”. After the episode, the local police had issued a statement announcing the opening of an internal investigation.

The dissemination of the video and the news that the policeman was able to resign without disciplinary consequences sparked protests from the black community and civil rights organizations. And the woman is thinking of filing a claim with the city.