WASHINGTON. US President Joe Biden remains positive for Covid after the relapse he hit four days ago. This was announced by the White House, which specifies however that Biden “is fine”.

On July 30, the president announced that the test was positive, stating: «I have no symptoms, but I isolate myself for the safety of all those around me. I’m still hard at work and I’ll be back on track soon ». Today, after a new check, the swab result is still not negative.

The White House doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in the usual update on the president’s health conditions, explained that Biden suffers from “occasional cough”, but “has no fever” and all his values ​​remain “entirely normal” . The president, O’Connor reports, will continue to maintain the strict isolation regime as prescribed and envisaged in this situation.