US Justice Department executives have discussed whether a reappointment of Donald Trump at the White Housewhich seems ever closer, does not create the need for a ‘special counsel’, a special prosecutor to oversee the two federal investigations linked to the former president, the one on the assault on the Capitol Hill and the one on classified documents seized at his residence in Mar-a-Lago. CNN reports it. And the tycoon, during a rally in Iowa, says: “Very soon. Get ready. To make our country safe, glorious and successful, I will most likely reapply. I will do it again.”

03 November 2022



The former president of the United States seems to have entered the full electoral campaign: five days before the midterm elections, in front of his fans, he did not spare one of the sworn enemies, Nancy Pelosi: “We will put an end to the political career of ‘crazy’ Nancy,” he said. Words that came in the same minutes in which the husband of the Speaker of the House, Paul Pelosi, was discharged from the hospital after the head surgery he was subjected to for the attack that took place a week ago in the couple’s home, in San Francisco.