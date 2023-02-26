Hundreds of newspapers and media in the United States have canceled the comic strip ‘Dilbert’ after the racist remarks of its author who called the black community “a group that practices hate” urging “white people to stay away from it”. The USA Today network, which owns hundreds of newspapers across the US, has announced that it will no longer publish the comic, as have the Washington Post and The Plain Dealer. The decision was made after a shocking Youtube rant from the strip’s creator, Scott Adams, encouraging “racial segregation.” The creator of the comic then tried to justify himself on Twitter claiming that he was “only advising people to avoid hate” and accused the newspapers that canceled his strip of “undermining free speech in America”. “Adams indulged in a racist outburst and for this reason we will no longer publish his comic in The Plain Dealer”, wrote Chris Quinn, the newspaper’s editor, underlining that he did not want to be “a home for those who espouse racism”. “In light of Adams’ recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of his cartoon,” the newspaper said.