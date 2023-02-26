Home World Usa: racist phrases from cartoonist of “Dilbert”, the newspapers delete the strip
World

Usa: racist phrases from cartoonist of “Dilbert”, the newspapers delete the strip

by admin
Usa: racist phrases from cartoonist of “Dilbert”, the newspapers delete the strip

Hundreds of newspapers and media in the United States have canceled the comic strip ‘Dilbert’ after the racist remarks of its author who called the black community “a group that practices hate” urging “white people to stay away from it”. The USA Today network, which owns hundreds of newspapers across the US, has announced that it will no longer publish the comic, as have the Washington Post and The Plain Dealer. The decision was made after a shocking Youtube rant from the strip’s creator, Scott Adams, encouraging “racial segregation.” The creator of the comic then tried to justify himself on Twitter claiming that he was “only advising people to avoid hate” and accused the newspapers that canceled his strip of “undermining free speech in America”. “Adams indulged in a racist outburst and for this reason we will no longer publish his comic in The Plain Dealer”, wrote Chris Quinn, the newspaper’s editor, underlining that he did not want to be “a home for those who espouse racism”. “In light of Adams’ recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of his cartoon,” the newspaper said.

See also  The third edition of the Tokyo Olympics anti-epidemic manual releases specific penalties for violators

You may also like

Daily horoscope for February 26, 2023 | Magazine...

Brand Diesel presented cooperation with Durex | Magazine

Daniele De Rossi’s ex-wife goes to prison |...

Accident in the night in Palermo, collision between...

Veleža bus crash results in fatalities Sport

Weather forecast Sunday February 26, 2023 | Weather...

Bundesliga Schalke won after seven games | Sport

Homicide in Fermo, kills his sick wife with...

“We never give up until the end” (PHOTOS)

Tyler Dorsey gets fired and returns to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy