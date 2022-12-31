NEW YORK – He was the first pope to meet the victims of sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests, but also the one who then attributed the scourge of pedophilia in the Church to the liberalization of morals in our society. Joseph Ratzinger he experienced this tragedy in too many key positions, a university professor during the years of protest, the archbishop of Munich who had consented to the transfer of priests guilty of abuse, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith who urged prudence when handling the cases of priests to be reduced to the lay state, and finally successor of Peter when the scandal had become global, in order to receive a single and definitive judgment on his role. He certainly did more than John Paul II, at least in the eyes of the Americans, but whether that was enough is another matter.

When Benedict XVI takes office, the bulk of the crisis has already occurred. The first allegations of abuse emerge in Texas in the early 1990s, when Cardinal Ratzinger is already at the helm of the body that must guarantee the protection of the faith, and by now they seem prehistoric. The Church defends itself by saying that there are few cases, no different in percentage terms from the spread of pedophilia among the laity. Perhaps he hopes that the matter will be resolved, remaining limited to a few local events. See the law firms that they advertise, encouraging anyone who has experienced harassment to come forward, to substantiate gang lawsuits with which to sue millionaire compensation. He fears that his theological and political enemies, always on the prowl, will take advantage of it to prevail in an epochal showdown. He doesn’t even want to ask himself if he has done something wrong, for example by letting his guard down in the selection of candidates for the priesthood, when the crisis of vocations began to empty the seminaries.

But the problem is serious and profound. And Ratzinger has known him well for some time, because already in 1985 he wrote a letter to Oakland Bishop John Cumminson the case of the priest Stephen Kiesle, who after being convicted in 1978 of molesting a child asked to abandon the cassock. “Consider the good of the Universal Church”, says the future pope to his colleague, in the text obtained and published by theAssociated Press. “It is necessary for this Congregation – continues the prefect – to submit incidents of this sort to very prudent considerations, which require a longer period of time”. The scandal is in its infancy and Ratzinger suggests handling the case with “paternal care”. But Kiesle will then leave the priesthood, and in 2004 he will be sentenced to six years in prison for molesting a child in 1995.

In the meantime, in 2002 the case broke out which in essence would become the screenplay for the film “Spotlight”. Il Boston Globe directed by Martin Baron conducts an investigation that leads to the discovery of nearly 250 criminal cases of abuse committed by priests. The best known are those of John Geoghan, John Hanlon, Paul Shanleyall protected by the archbishop of the city Bernard Law, that instead of denouncing them to justice or chasing them away, he transfers them from parish to parish, in the hope that by changing the air, habits will also change. Cardinal Law is the leader of the most conservative current in the American Church, along with O’Connor in New York, and perhaps also for this reason he is protected by the Vatican. Until the scandal overwhelms him, forcing him to resign.

It would not be right, however, to think that this crisis is experienced by the entire Catholic hierarchy with superficiality. Own Geoghan he was hospitalized twice, in 1989 and 1995, at the St. Luke Institute, the structure founded in 1981 to assist and treat priests with problems such as pedophilia. I’ve been to St. Luke’s and the reverend Stephen Rossetti, then president of the institute, he gave me the letter written by a priest who had committed suicide a few days earlier, by hanging himself on a door: “Who instead – he began the letter quoting the Gospel – scandalizes even one of these little ones who believe in me, It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the depths of the sea.”

In 2002, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) commissioned a study by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York to understand the extent of the problem. Two years later the result was published, and it was devastating: from 1950 to 2002, they were presented and validated 6,700 allegations of sexual abuse against 4,392 priests in service in the United States. Since 109,694 priests were active during that period, 4% of them were guilty of harassment.

Ratzinger becomes pope a year after the publication of this study, and he objectively chooses a harder line than John Paul II. He apologizes on various occasions, he becomes the first pontiff who meet the victims of abuse. During his pontificate approx 400 priests accused of harassment are defrocked. In 2006 it was he who accepted the resignation of Theodore McCarrick, the first cardinal overwhelmed by the scandal, later dismissed from the clerical state by Francis.

In 2019, however, the pope emeritus wrote that with the sexual revolution of 1968 “a collapse of Catholic moral theology has begun, which has rendered the Church helpless in the face of these processes in society”. As if pedophilia didn’t exist before then. As if reporting crimes to the judicial authorities weren’t the duty of those who discovered them. As if society had overwhelmed the Church, preventing it from removing priests who committed abuses, to protect “these little ones who believe in me”.