Listen to the audio version of the article

On January 19, 2022, the United States will reach the federal debt ceiling set by Congress at approximately $31.4 trillion in 2021. The Treasury Department will have to resort to extraordinary measures to avoid default and continue to finance government activities. The use of extraordinary measures to avoid default is only possible for a limited time and the resources will probably be sufficient until the beginning of June.

That leaves about five months for Republicans and Democrats to agree in Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit. In recent days, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen recalled that the government’s failure to meet its obligations would create “irreparable damage” to the US economy, to the lives of all Americans and to global financial stability.

The accusation of the Dems: Republicans are pushing for the default

In a letter sent by Yellen herself, it is expected that the “debt issuance suspension period” could extend until next June 5th. A way to gain precious time to find a way to overcome the confrontation between the Republican-led House, which wants to use the negotiations to drastically cut public spending, and the White House on the issue of extending the debt ceiling. “With the adoption of the extraordinary measures, the debt ceiling is officially a time bomb that we cannot defuse in time,” said Brendan Boyle, dem group leader in the House Budget Committee, accusing the Republicans of “pushing towards the default” for political expediency, and urging them to “start governing for the good of Americans”.