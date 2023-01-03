WASHINGTON – Humiliating defeat for the Republican Kevin McCarthy in the first ballot for the new speaker of the US House of Representatives: the candidate of the majority party obtained only 203 votes when he would have needed 218 and was even surpassed by the leader of the democratic minority Hakim Jeffries which received 212. McCarthy lacked the consensus of 19 votes from members of the ultra-conservative and Trumpian wing who thus expressed their open dissent from the line of the Grand Old Party’s leaders. Ten voted for his intra-party rival, Andy Biggs, while nine voted for others. For the first time since 1923, therefore, a second vote will be required for the election of the Speaker of the Chamber.

McCarthy, who had already led the Republican minority in the previous legislature, had shown himself confident until the end, going so far as to challenge the “rebels” in a closed meeting before the vote. “I’ve earned this job,” he’d said. His defeat highlights the rift within the GOP which won back the Chamber in the midterm elections. The Trumpian and far-right wing gave a show of strength. The squad of Republican dissidents immediately showed a willingness to influence the agenda of the new Congress, refusing any compromise not only with the Democrats (who retained control of the Senate) and the White House, but also with the moderate wing – or less extremist – of his own party.



Hakim Jeffries e Nancy Pelosi (ansa)

It is not clear what will happen in the next few hours. It is unlikely that in the next vote(s) McCarthy, who at the moment does not seem willing to withdraw his candidacy, will be able to recover the 15 votes needed for election or be able to count on a sufficient number of abstentions which would lower the quorum.

The stalemate not only jeopardizes the internal balance of the GOP, but also the very functioning of the Chamber and therefore of Congress. In fact, the new 435 deputies will not be able to swear, and therefore assume their duties, until the election of the successor of Nancy Pelosi who for the first time in 20 years entered the Chamber as a simple deputy. From 2003 to today, the 82-year-old Democrat has in fact been a minority leader or speaker. Seated in the back pews, she was greeted by a bipartisan standing ovation.

If the Republicans showed all their divisions in the House, in the Senate everything went according to plan. The 35 senators elected or re-elected in the midterm vote were sworn into the hands of the vice president Kamala Harris, first woman in history to preside over the ceremony. The new Senate of the 118th legislature thus took office. Republican minority leader Mitch McConnellwas re-elected to lead the GOP senators, making him the longest-serving leader in Senate history.