And accident which is likely to raise the risk of a enlargement of the conflict in Ukraineof a real face to face between Usa e Russia. Which at this point does not even deny the United Statesdespite the public will reaffirmed several times by Joe Biden not to get drawn into a scenario from Third World war. And instead the interception and damage by a jet russo of a spy drone American, forced to crash into the mar neroraise the voltage between both superpowers. And proves that one is enough mistake or one maneuver miscalculated – in an area from where western spy planes monitor the Ukrainian territory from the beginning of the invasion – to ignite the spiral from the retaliationwith the spectrum of one open confrontation between the two nuclear powers. To further feed the voltage directly Vladimir Putinwho called the conflict in Ukraine “a war for the survival itself of the Russian state” and re-launched the accusations against the USA for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.

It is 7 on Tuesday morning in Italy when, according to the Pentagon version, two fighters Su-27 Russians have intercepted a US surveillance drone in international airspace MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ and one of the two jets struck its propeller, causing it to crash into the Black Sea. Several times before the collision, the two jets flew dangerously in front of the drone and also dumped fuel, perhaps in an attempt to harm or blind him. For forty minutesthey claim from Washington, where theRussian ambassador Anatoly Antonov was immediately summoned by the US State Department to protest. But between the US armed forces and Moscow there is also a war of versions. “Our MQ-9 aircraft was leading routine operations when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, which resulted in a crash and the complete loss of the drone,” the US Air Force general said. James Heckerwhich oversees the Us Air Force in the area. “This dangerous act and unprofessional on the part of the Russians – he added – almost caused the crash of both aircraft”.

Russia’s version is different, according to which its jets took off because the drone was flying with the transponders off towards the Russian border but have not used weapons nor did they make contact. The crash, Moscow claims, was due to “sudden manoeuvres” which resulted in an “uncontrolled flight with altitude loss and collided with the surface of the water”. For months, Moscow has been closely observing the missions that serve as “reconnaissance” and in search of useful information in Kiev. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, informed allies about the incident, warning of the risk of an escalation. But the Biden administration, while condemning the episode, seemed to throw water on the fire by framing the incident for now as areckless interception. In a telephone briefing the spokesman for the National Security Council John Kirby he recalled that it is not unusual for the US and Russia to have high-altitude air confrontations against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. While at the moment the Secretary of Defense of the United States Lloyd Austin he has not spoken to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Shoigu. And the US Air Force has stressed that Russian actions of this kind can lead to one “unintentional escalation”.

“There have been other similar interceptions, although this one is notable because it was dangerous and unprofessional and it caused the downing of a US aircraft, so it is unique in that regard,” Kirby said, after reporting that Biden was quickly informed of the incident. “We don’t know what the intention of the Russians was, but if the message was to exercise deterrence against our overflights in international airspace over the Black Sea is doomed to fail,” he warned. Before the incident, however, the tsar had sent a couple of messages to the West. The most important is that Russia in Ukraine is fighting for the “survival” of its “statehood”, after the West has begun its pressures following the collapse of the USSR. And it’s no secret that the Russian nuclear doctrine provides for the use of atomic weapons in the event of threats “existential” to the country.