NEW YORK – The United States accuses Russia of violating New Start, the only remaining nuclear weapons control treaty between the two countries, as it prepares a new package of military supplies for Kiev from about 2 billion dollars which includes the Glsdb long-range bombs. These are the two aspects of the escalation in Ukraine, and of the possible new arms race, that Moscow has decided to link by justifying the suspension of inspections on atomic warheads precisely with the American response to the invasion of February 24, 2022.