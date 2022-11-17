Before the bell rings and the new Congress takes office, Joe Biden’s administration has succeeded in passing the Respect for Marriage Act, the provision that legalizes same-sex marriages throughout the Union. Therefore, it is avoided that i same-sex marriagesas they are called in the United States, go the way of abortion rights, now out of the protective case of federal law due to the overturning of the sentence Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Same-sex marriages in the United States were based on judgment Obergfell v. Hodges, which Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had called “under attack.” Thomas’s statement dated back to July, the month in which the House voted on the law for the first time. Since then, the measure has been opposed by Republicans in the Senate, eager to know the results of the Midterms before deciding what to do. On Monday, however, news broke of an agreement between Democrats and 10 Republican senators, enough to break the filibuster and turn the measure into federal law. In the end, 12 Republicans voted in favor, while 37 voted against. The mediation of three GOP senators was decisive: Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Tom Tillis (North Carolina). The Chamber will now have to return to express itself on the changes made by the Senate and, barring twists and turns, the provision should arrive on Biden’s desk before January.

Not only a point to be deleted from the agenda of the dem administration, but also a political coup of no small importance. Without the agreement in the Senate, the renewed Congress would have lengthened the time for the law to be ratified. The results of the mid-term elections have changed the scenario of US democracy: the Senate has remained the prerogative of the Democrats, while in the House the new majority will be Republican, albeit less broad than expected. Going back to talking about the law in January would have been a serious blow to the provision that would have been required to macerate for another few months, risking an attack by the Supreme Court. The overturn could have outlawed same-sex marriages in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

“Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love,” Biden said after the Senate pass. Not only that, however: even the Mormon church has said it appreciates the new law, arguing that it is “the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom along with the rights of LGBTQ people, much can be done to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.” Public opinion, which has long been attentive to the rights of minorities and in favor of an expansion of them throughout the country, just think of the great debate that sparked the overturning of Roe v. Wade largely argues that this shift is good for American society. In fact, in a study carried out by the Pew Research Center, 61% of Americans said they were satisfied, while 37% believed that it violated religious principles. The highest peaks in support come from the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party, 90% support, while the lowest ones come from the more conservative side of the Grand Old Party, 66% dislike.

While the Republican party is thinking of entrusting the leadership of the party to Ron De Santis, signatory of the “Don’t say gay bill” so as not to talk about homosexuality in Florida’s middle and elementary schools, as if it were a trauma not to be let on by young , the democratic party makes its own a battle of civilization that relaunches the work of an often bogged down administration.