Usa, San Francisco backs down on robot cops with a license to kill

Usa, San Francisco backs down on robot cops with a license to kill

San Francisco backtracks on the “robot cops”. The US city’s board of supervisors has decreed the suspension of the project that aimed to equip the police with robots capable of killing. The proposal was initially approved by both the city government and the supervisory board.
However, the latter body expressed itself with a second vote, which in this case overturned the previous decision.

The first vote had raised a lot of criticism and caused huge protests, both from the population and from local politicians. In a protest letter signed by 44 groups, it states that the policy “would needlessly endanger lives” and that citizens are “naturally uncomfortable with the use of armed robots in any situation”.

However, the matter was postponed “to a committee for further discussion.” In fact, the standard will still have to face a further revision, at the end of which it will be decided whether to approve it with some modifications or whether to abandon it definitively.

