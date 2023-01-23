NEW YORK – Two dead and one wounded. This is the toll from the shooting at a school in Des Moines, Iowa. This was stated – according to the American media – by the police who initially spoke of three wounded, two of whom were in serious condition. The two dead would be two students, while a teacher is injured. About twenty minutes later, police stopped a car two miles from the institute, detaining “three suspects” for what happened. A police officer said one of those arrested tried to flee on foot, but was tracked down and detained with the help of a police dog. “They fired knowing who they had to hit, not blindly. There was nothing random”, the officer’s words.