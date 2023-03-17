Home World Usa, secret papers in Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago: dozens of people cited as witnesses
At least 20 staff at the Mar-a-Lago resort and members of Donald Trump’s inner circle at the Florida estate have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the party’s handling of classified documents. of the former US president. The reports Cnnciting several sources familiar with the investigation.

Trump’s communications aide Margo Martin, who worked in the White House and then moved with Trump to Florida, appeared before a grand jury in Washington on Thursday.

One of the senior prosecutors of Special Counsel Jack Smith was involved in the interrogation.

Smith sought testimony from a range of people close to Trump, from his own lawyers representing him in the matter to staff working on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, including a housekeeper and waiters at the restaurant.

