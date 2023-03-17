At least 20 staff at the Mar-a-Lago resort and members of Donald Trump’s inner circle at the Florida estate have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the party’s handling of classified documents. of the former US president. The reports Cnnciting several sources familiar with the investigation.

Searches on the Mar-a-Lago estate: what was the FBI looking for and what is Trump risking? Here’s what we know by our correspondent Anna Lombardi

09 August 2022



Trump’s communications aide Margo Martin, who worked in the White House and then moved with Trump to Florida, appeared before a grand jury in Washington on Thursday.

One of the senior prosecutors of Special Counsel Jack Smith was involved in the interrogation.

Smith sought testimony from a range of people close to Trump, from his own lawyers representing him in the matter to staff working on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, including a housekeeper and waiters at the restaurant.