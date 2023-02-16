Home World Usa, self-driving problems: Tesla recalls 363,000 cars
Usa, self-driving problems: Tesla recalls 363,000 cars

Usa, self-driving problems: Tesla recalls 363,000 cars

WASHINGTON. Tesla is recalling about 363 thousand cars equipped with “Full Self-Driving”, to solve some problems related to the behavior of the autonomous driving system at intersections and in the presence of speed limits. The recall comes after US regulators expressed concern about how the Tesla system behaves in some circumstances.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a document published today on its website reported that Tesla will fix these problems with a software update available online in the coming weeks. The documents show that Tesla has agreed to the recall of the cars, but does not agree with the analysis of the problems made by the federal agency.

