Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania are hunting down an armed boy who shot and injured three people, including two 15-year-olds, and caused panic in a crowded amusement park on the outskirts of the city. The police reported The shooting took place around 11 pm last night (5 am in Italy) in the Kennywood amusement park probably triggered by a fight. Witnesses said they saw a boy, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask against Covid, pull out a gun and shoot. Two 15-year-olds and a 29-year-old were shot in the leg and are in stable condition, other people were slightly injured in the crowd that arose immediately after the shooting.

