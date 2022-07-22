Home World Usa, shooting in a camping: four deaths including the attacker
Usa, shooting in a camping: four deaths including the attacker

Usa, shooting in a camping: four deaths including the attacker

Four deaths, including the assailant, are the toll from a shooting in a park in Iowa. Police were alerted early in the morning and when they arrived at the Maquoketa Cave State Park campsite, they found three people dead. During the patrol of the area a fourth person, a 23-year-old boy identified as Anthony Sherwin, was found dead probably from injuries he caused voluntarily.

The park remains closed until further notice, but the authorities have explained that there is no longer any danger to the population.

