Usa, shooting in Baltimore: at least 2 dead and 28 injured

More blood in the US. There are currently at least two deaths caused by a major shooting in the city of Baltimore. There are currently around 25 injured but the toll, according to local media, is on the rise. Little information has come so far about the hand behind the shooting, which took place in the southern Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

According to the first rumors, the ambush would have been carried out while hundreds of people had gathered for the so-called “Brooklyn Day”. A witness reportedly reported hearing 20 to 30 shots fired. Police said the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.

