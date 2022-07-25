Home World USA, shooting in Los Angeles: 3 dead and at least 5 injured in a clash between gangs
World

USA, shooting in Los Angeles: 3 dead and at least 5 injured in a clash between gangs

by admin
USA, shooting in Los Angeles: 3 dead and at least 5 injured in a clash between gangs

CALIFORNIA. Three people were killed and at least five were injured in the shooting in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police have not identified the victims and, at the moment, have not made any arrests.

According to Fox, the assailant is in police custody. According to investigators, the shooting could be the result of a clash between gangs. This was reported by various American media talking about various people who opened fire.

In one of the photos taken on the spot, the body of a person can be seen covered by a white sheet. Two of the injured, a man and a woman, are hospitalized in serious conditions.

The shooting took place near a dealership where a car show was underway that attracted hundreds of people.

See also  Biden-Zelensky phone call on nuclear risk after the attack on the power plant. Machine guns, heavy artillery: this is the story of the blitz

You may also like

France, insults a group of nudists and is...

Shooting in Canada in Langley, “several dead”. A...

Great Britain, the Court of Appeal orders a...

Eurovision, Ukraine hands the 2023 edition to the...

Ukraine sells Eurovision 2023 to the UK

Explosive-laden drones in Russia-Ukraine conflict: 3-5 minutes to...

Carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind...

Barca capsizes in the Bahamas, at least 17...

Tunisia to vote for the constitutional referendum: Saied...

Myanmar, four death sentences carried out: the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy