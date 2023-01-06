Home World Usa: Shooting near restaurant in Florida, 10 injured
Usa: Shooting near restaurant in Florida, 10 injured

Several people were injured Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in South Florida. The police reported it.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured by gunfire, but the Miami Herald quoted a law enforcement source as saying as many as 10 people were injured in the shooting outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens.

